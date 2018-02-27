Amit Shah: If BJP wins in Karnataka, Mahadayi issue will be resolved

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah vowed to get Mahadayi river water to drought-prone districts of Karnataka if his party wins the state assembly election, due in April-May



BJP National President Amit Shah offer prayers at Sri Kshethra Malakheda Temple at Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Monday. Pic/PTI

"I guarantee the people of Karnataka that we will resolve the Mahadayi water issue with Goa if we win the ensuing assembly election. We will find a solution soon after coming to power in the state," claimed Shah at a presser here, about 630km north of Bengaluru. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region since Sunday, asserted that his party would rule the state after the upcoming assembly election.

"The Mahadayi issue would have been resolved if the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had a pro-active approach to the decade-old inter-state river water dispute with neighbouring Goa and Maharashtra," he asserted. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state has "completely failed" in the past five years with respect to law and order and situation, Shah alleged. "Siddaramaiah has become synonymous with corruption," he said.

