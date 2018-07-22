Amit Shah in 1,800 BJP WhatsApp groups to 'stem fake news'

Each WhatsApp group will have contact numbers of Shah and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Amit Shah

The Delhi BJP has formed 1,800 WhatsApp groups with its national president Amit Shah as a member in each of them for providing "direct information" and stem fake news. In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, BJP's Delhi unit leaders are revising teams and bringing the party office bearers and workers on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp. Each WhatsApp group will have contact numbers of Shah and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

'Farmers' income to double before 2022'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to double farmers' income by 2022 would be achieved before the targeted year, BJP president Amit Shah asserted, dismissing the Opposition's claim that it was merely a political statement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever