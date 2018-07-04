Amit Shah: Increase in MSP 'Diwali gift' for farmers

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the biggest well-wisher of farmers which reflects in a slew of decisions the NDA government has taken over the past four years

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Central government's decision to enhance the Minimum Support Price (MSP) by Rs 200 per quintal is a "Diwali gift" for millions of farmers.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the biggest well-wisher of farmers which reflects in a slew of decisions the NDA government has taken over the past four years.

Talking to reporters here, Shah said the decision of the Central government to give a "historic and never-before 1.5 times minimum support price (MSP) to farmers" is something for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be thanked.

"Today is the day of 'Diwali' for crores of farmers across the country and the Modi government has fulfilled its long-pending demand on MSP," the BJP President said.

He asserted that this MSP hike will lead to a drastic improvement in the condition of living of the farmers.

"I congratulate the Prime Minister and his cabinet on this landmark decision which will go a long way in the mission to double the income of farmers of the country by 2022," he added.

First, the effective Crop Insurance Scheme and now the MSP enhancement will go a long way in ringing in prosperity for farmers and reiterates our stated commitment for the welfare of the farming community in the country, Shah said.

He also charged the Congress of "doing nothing for farmers beyond announcements and files" whereas the Modi government is bringing schemes and projects to the ground level.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the Prime Minister and his Cabinet for the increase in MSP.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates