Amit Shah: India is proud of heroes dedicated to protecting the country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country is proud of the heroes who are dedicated to protecting it and who drove away the enemy from the arduous hills of Kargil. On the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, Shah said the "Kargil Vijay Diwas" is a symbol of India's self-respect, amazing valour and steadfast leadership.

"I bow to the bravehearts, who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the difficult hills of Kargil and waved the tricolour there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India who are dedicated to protecting the motherland," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory over Pakistan after the nearly three-month-long battles in the icy heights of Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

