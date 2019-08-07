Amit Shah is lying: Farooq Abdullah

national

Busting home minister's claim that he stayed inside his house of his own will, former J&K CM says, 'A DSP has been placed outside my home and no one can come in and no one can go out... I forced myself out to talk to you (reporters)'

Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of lying in Parliament about his detention. "Farooq Abdullah Ji is neither under detention nor under arrest. He is at his home of his own free will," Shah told the Lok Sabha when the Opposition expressed concerns over Farooq's absence in the House.

'My state being burnt'

Speaking to reporters from the balcony of his Srinagar house, Farooq said, "I forced myself out to talk to you, to tell you that Amit Shah is lying — that I am not in house arrest." "Do you think I will stay inside of my own will when my state is being burnt, when my people are being executed in jails, punished in their homes? This is not the India that I believe in. My India is democratic and secular for all," he added.

"I thought how can he be lying when a DSP has been placed outside my house and no one can come in and no one can go out... I feel sorry that the home minister of India can lie like this," he said.



Amit Shah

'Body being carved'

Comparing the revocation of Article 370 as "body being carved", NC chief Farooq Abdullah said they will fight and go to court against the Modi government's decision. "As soon as the gate will open and our people will be out, we will fight, we will go to the court," said Farooq. "They want to murder us, we are ready, my chest is ready, fire here, not into my back," he added.

During a debate in the LS on a motion to abrogate provisions of Article 370 in J&K and a bill to split the state into two Union Territories, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asked, "Why we think it is indeed a black day? Because two former J&K CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are under arrest and the whereabouts of our own colleague Farooq Abdullah are still unclear. We still want to know where he is"

LS OKs bifurcation of J&K in two UTs

The Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu & Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval on Tuesday with the Lok Sabha passing the new measures with over two-thirds majority.And in a sheer coincidence with the number 370, the bill to create two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — was passed by 370 votes in favour and 70 against.

