Amit Shah lauds PM Narendra Modi for passage of NCBC bill

national

"Since the Kakasaheb Kalekar commission was constituted in 1955, people from backward classes were longing for constitutional acknowledgement, but nobody paid heed to it. Only under our government, the initiative was taken," he added

Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the bill providing constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the media, Shah said, "I'd like to congratulate Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the millions of people from backward classes in this country and all BJP workers for the passing of the bill. Under his leadership, the NDA government has successfully delivered what the backward classes have been yearning for years."

"Since the Kakasaheb Kalekar commission was constituted in 1955, people from backward classes were longing for constitutional acknowledgement, but nobody paid heed to it. Only under our government, the initiative was taken," he added.

Shah further stated that his government had tried to get this passed last year as well, but as the bill did not garner the requisite support, it was quashed. He also said that the passing of the bill will give a constitutional forum to the people of the backward classes to present their problems.

The National Commission for Backward Classes, which is a statutory body created in 1993, was given limited powers, only to recommend to the Government inclusion or exclusion of a community in the central list of the OBCs.

The passing of the bill empowers the NCBC to hear complaints of OBCs, protect their interests and safeguard their rights.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates