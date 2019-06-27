Amit Shah meets family of cop killed in Anantnag terror attack, reviews security situation in Kashmi

national

Shah also made time to meet panchayat representatives who were elected in the grass root level polls last year

As per the officials, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took the unified headquarters meeting in Jammu and Kashmir of the security grid and reviewed the overall security situation in the state.

The Home Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, reviewed the overall security situation in the state with special emphasis on restoring peace in Kashmir and counter-insurgency operations, the officials said.

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik meet representatives of Gujjar and Bakarwal communities pic.twitter.com/dHP1AbjQhX — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

State Governor Satya Pal Malik, his advisor in charge home affairs K Vijay Kumar, Chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Northern army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, DGP Dilbagh Singh, heads of various intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces were present in the meeting, the officials said.

The Home Minister earlier visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12.

Amid tight security arrangements, Shah visited the family in Balgarden area of the city.

The area was cordoned off for the home minister's visit. Khan, 37, was injured in the terror attack and later flown to Delhi in an air ambulance for specialised treatment. However, he succumbed to injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Khan is survived by a wife and two sons, aged four and one. Five CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

Shah has also met panchayat representatives who were elected in the grass root level polls last year.

He signified the importance given to Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and arrived at Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday on his maiden visit to the state after taking over the charge of the Home Ministry.

This was Shah's first official visit outside the union capital after assuming charge.

The state Governor broke away from the protocol and accompanied by his advisors and some top officials of the state administration, had received Shah at the airport, officials said. Governors in the past have normally only received the Prime Minister.

Visited the home of inspector Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag in Srinagar, who was martyred in a terror attack & offered my condolences to the bereaved family.



His sacrifice for the security of our nation has saved many lives. Entire nation is proud of Arshad Khan‘s valour & courage. pic.twitter.com/eByqlVubo6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 27, 2019

The home minister on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements for Amarnath yatra, which commences on 1 July.

He had also reviewed the developmental works including the Rs 80,000 crore Prime Minister's Development Package announced by Narendra Modi for the state in 2015.

