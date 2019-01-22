Amit Shah mocks 'mahagathbandhan', says only Modi can give 'mazboot' government

national

Shah asked the crowd whether they want a "majboor" government or a "mazboot" government

Amit Shah

Malda (West Bengal): Dismissing the January 19 rally of opposition leaders in Kolkata as a "gathbandhan" (alliance) of power-seekers and those only interested in serving their own interests, BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said these people only want to give the country a "majboor" (helpless) government so that they can "indulge in corruption", which is not possible under the "mazboot" (strong) government of Narendra Modi.

"All these leaders of the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) want a loose and helpless government in the country, so that they can indulge in corruption. In contrast, we want a strong government, which can teach a lesson to Pakistan," Shah said at a BJP rally in this north Bengal town, launching the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state.

Shah asked the crowd whether they want a "majboor" government or a "mazboot" government. As the crowd rooted for a strong government, Shah said: "Who can give a strong government? Only (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi can give a strong government, and none else."

Rubbishing talks of "gathbandhan", Shah said: "It is only an alliance of power-seekers and those only interested in serving their own interests."

He said not even once at the rally did one hear shouts of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" or "Vande Mataram", instead there were only chants of "Modi, Modi".

"What will they do for the country? The sole agenda of the alliance is to remove Modi.

"We say remove poverty, corruption, unemployment, illiteracy, they only say remove Modi. To eradicate these ills, you (the people) have to ensure Modi returns to power, because this weak alliance of leaders won't be able to deliver," he said.

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had organised the mega rally of anti-BJP opposition parties at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday, Shah said: "Mamata Di, even if you gather 25 leaders, and they hold each others' hands on the stage, Narendra Modi can't be removed. Hundred crore Indians are standing rock solid behind Modi."

Shah also mocked at the prime ministerial ambitions of the various opposition leaders present at the Brigade Parade Ground rally.

"There were 23 leaders on the dais, nine of them are prime ministerial aspirants. Nine PM candidates on one stage! There is a big queue," he said, tongue in cheek.

He said in contrast the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has only one leader.

"We have only one leader. The entire NDA stands rock solid under the leadership of Narendra Modi," he said.

Countering Banerjee, who had questioned Modi's performance since he came to power in 2014, Shah said: "I have come to reply. He has given 129 welfare schemes to the people."

Infusing drama, Shah asked the crowd whether they want to read the full list of the schemes.

To a resounding "yes", Shah started reading the list, but stopped after the people started clapping wildly. "I have read only 13 of the schemes and you have already started applauding. So you now know how much he (Modi) has done."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.