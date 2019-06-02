Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

Published: Jun 02, 2019, 10:58 IST | mid-day online desk

The memorial is spread over 6.12 acres and has a 30-foot tall heavy black granite central sculpture, a museum and a 'Wall of Valour' bearing the names of policemen who have died while serving the nation since Independence

Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the National Police Memorial on Sunday to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The 54-year-old stalwart laid wreath at the memorial which is located in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area.

The memorial is spread over 6.12 acres and has a 30-foot tall heavy black granite central sculpture, a museum and a 'Wall of Valour' bearing the names of policemen who have died while serving the nation since the Independence. Earlier on Saturday, the new entrant to the North Block, Shah took charge as Home Minister in the Modi government 2.0. Shortly after taking charge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top officials of the ministry, followed by a call on him by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

amit shahbharatiya janata partynew delhinational news

Watch: Nation pays tributes to Marshal Arjan Singh

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK