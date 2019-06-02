national

The memorial is spread over 6.12 acres and has a 30-foot tall heavy black granite central sculpture, a museum and a 'Wall of Valour' bearing the names of policemen who have died while serving the nation since Independence

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the National Police Memorial on Sunday to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The 54-year-old stalwart laid wreath at the memorial which is located in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial pic.twitter.com/phIamgNd9m — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

The memorial is spread over 6.12 acres and has a 30-foot tall heavy black granite central sculpture, a museum and a 'Wall of Valour' bearing the names of policemen who have died while serving the nation since the Independence. Earlier on Saturday, the new entrant to the North Block, Shah took charge as Home Minister in the Modi government 2.0. Shortly after taking charge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top officials of the ministry, followed by a call on him by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates