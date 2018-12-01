Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi daydreamer

national

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was a daydreamer and asserted that the saffron party was too strong to be defeated in Rajasthan.

Addressing an election rally at Phalodi, Shah said, "While returning from Mangalore, I saw Rahul Baba on TV, saying the Congress will form the government in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. As soon as I heard it, I tried to find out if it were day or night. No one is prohibited to dream, but do we dream during the daytime."

Stating that it is impossible to defeat the BJP in Rajasthan, Shah said, "BJP's foothold in Rajasthan is like Angad's foot, which cannot and will not be shaken. Angad is an important character in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Talking about the surgical strikes, Shah said that before the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes after the terror attack in Uri, there were only two nations¿US and Israel who were known for taking revenge of their martyred soldiers.

"India, however, became the third nation to be in that list after the surgical strike," he said. BJP president also accused the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of insulting the Indian soldiers on the issue of surgical strike.

He said the BJP has worked extensively for the welfare of the public. "The Central government has introduced 129 welfare schemes, which will provide benefits to the people hailing from all walks of life,¿ he said.

¿During the Congress regime, the total budget for Rajasthan was only Rs 1.9 lakh crore. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the charge in Delhi, the state¿s budget was raised to more than Rs 2.63 lakh crore. We even gave an oil refinery worth Rs 36,000 crore,¿ the BJP president said.

¿In the BJP, Narendra Modi will again be the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2019 and Vasundhara Raje will be the chief ministerial candidate, but what about you Rahul Baba. Those who don't even have a defined face of leadership, how will they win the polls in the state,¿ he asked.

Earlier in the day, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram while addressing a press conference in Jaipur claimed that Prime Minister Modi would not be able to achieve 'double-digit economic growth' rate.

"The NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi promised double-digit growth rate but in vain. The double-digit growth rate will not be achieved even in the last year of the NDA government. During the current regime, a higher number of companies have gone bankrupt and more bank accounts have turned non-performing under the present government," Chidambaram said.

The state of Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7 while the counting of votes would take place on December 11.

