Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi goes abroad as temperature in India rises

national

Addressing a poll rally in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the second phase of polling in the state, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't taken even a single day's leave since he assumed office in 2014

BJP President Amit Shah waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally for the Lok Sabha polls, at Ranihati in Howrah district of West Bengal. Pic courtesy/PTI

Biora: BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi goes abroad "to a place about which not even his mother knows" when the temperature in India goes up. Addressing a poll rally in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the second phase of polling in the state, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't taken even a single day's leave since he assumed office in 2014.

"Modi ji is working tirelessly for the nation," he said. "On the other hand, the Congress president goes on leave regularly and even his mother is unaware of his whereabouts," Shah said. Modi ji has not taken a single day's leave for the last 20 years and is working tirelessly for the nation. And we have Rahul Baba, who goes on vacation every now and then and his mother keeps on asking: where is my son, Shah said. Shah said the Modi government has shown that no terror attack will go unpunished and India will give a befitting reply to any attack.

"Goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega (Will respond with bombs if attacked with bullets)," the BJP leader said. Shah wondered if Pakistani terrorists have any "blood relation" with Congress leaders. "Only two parties are gloomy when Modi kills terrorists. One is Pakistan and the other is Rahul Baba and his company. Shah also claimed that 24.50 lakh people have been given free medical treatment so far under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

While six of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in the first phase on April 29, the other 23 constituencies will vote on May 6, 12 and 19.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates