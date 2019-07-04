Amit Shah reprimands Delhi CP over Hauz Qazi tension

national

Amit Shah summons Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over clash between two communities

CRPF personnel patrol a street after reopening of shops. Pic /AFP

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reprimanded Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the clash between two communities in Hauz Qazi area of the capital, sources said.

Patnaik was summoned by the Home Minister in Parliament on Wednesday over the incident which was triggered by an argument over parking and led to violence and a temple being vandalised in the area on June 30.

Four persons, including a minor, have been arrested in the case. Security personnel were deployed in the area after tensions heightened. The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in this case.

'Tried to pacify people there’

AAP MLA and Environment Minister Imran Hussain said on Wednesday that he had tried to pacify people on the request of police after a scuffle over parking of a vehicle in Hauz Qazi. Reports emerged that the minister was present in the area at the time of the clash. Reacting to it, the Ballimaran MLA said the police had called him to the spot as it came under his Assembly constituency.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates