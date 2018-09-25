Amit Shah says, BJP committed to deport illegal migrants

national

Speaking at the party's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' ahead of Assembly election, Shah mentioned the National Register of Citizens in Assam in which over 40 lakh individuals were found to be "illegal"

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to rid the country of illegal migrants, party President Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

He said the Congress raised a lot of noise on the possible deportation of the migrants but "the BJP has decided that it will force them out".

Shah urged the party members to create "strong winds" in favour of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh which can eventually turn into a "tsunami" in the general elections next year.

It's worth pointing out that Shah on Monday addressed a rally of women party workers in Odisha, where he slammed congress and other other opposition parties including the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), saying that they have developed "Modiphobia".

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in 'Make in India', the Congress and other opposition parties including the BJD are attempting 'Break in India'. Modiji says 'garibi hatao' (remove poverty), the opposition says 'Modi hatao' (remove Modi)... It seems the opposition suffers from Modiphobia," said the BJP National President.

The party chief said the opposition has no agenda.

Attacking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his party, Shah said the BJD has lost all the rights to rule the state following 18 years of misgovernance.

"The way the state government has functioned during its consecutive terms, it has no rights to rule further," said Shah.

He asserted that the BJP would form the next government in Odisha.

"With the blessings of the mothers and sisters of Odisha, the BJP will form the government in the state after the 2019 elections. In order to have a Chief Minister of the state belonging to BJP, I seek the support of the people," he said.

(With Inputs from IANS)

