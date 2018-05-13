Amit Shah says, BJP forming government in Karnataka

His statement comes a day after the polling for high-stake assembly polls in the southern state indicated a tight contest between the saffron party and the Congress



Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would form the next government in Karnataka. His statement comes a day after the polling for high-stake assembly polls in the southern state indicated a tight contest between the saffron party and the Congress.

Most of the post-poll surveys have predicted the BJP to emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka, with the JD(S) of former prime minister H D Devegowda likely to emerge as the kingmaker.

"The BJP will form the government in Karnataka on May 15 evening after the results," Shah said while addressing a gathering of around 15,000 BJP workers at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji.

Polling was held yesterday in 222 constituencies in Karnataka, currently ruled by the Congress. Any party or alliance will need the support of 112 MLAs to form the new government.

