Amit Shah says, Only PM Narendra Modi can give befitting reply to terror

Patna: BJP President Amit Shah on Friday said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and no one else, can give a befitting reply to terror and Pakistan.

"If you want a befitting reply to terror and Pakistan, vote for the BJP to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again. Modi has proved that only he can give a befitting reply to terror and Pakistan, "Shah said while addressing his first election rally in Aurangabad parliamentary constituency of Bihar.

Shah said the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will decide the fate of the nation.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MP Sushil Singh from the Aurangabad seat.

Shah reminded a gathering of people that when 40 CRPF troopers were killed in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir PM Modi responded with air strikes against terror and Pakistan. "Modi only can successfully fight against terror".

Shah appealed to the people to reject the Grand Alliance led by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad. "They cannot give a reply to terror and Pakistan, they can only do corruption".

Shah also questioned the Opposition saying who is their PM candidate. "We have a strong candidate in Modi, who led the country to a new high in the last five years but the Opposition has no face to lead the country."

