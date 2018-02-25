Amit Shah: Siddaramaiah government 'irresponsible', 'insensitive'

Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the state, on Sunday interacted with sugarcane farmers

BJP National President Amit Shah visits the home of Late Shivaraj Basalingappa Alreddy, a farmer who committed suicide at Mangalgi Village, in Bidar on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Bidar: Terming Karnataka's Siddaramaiah government 'irresponsible and insensitive', BJP President Amit Shah said on Sunday that under the Congress, over 3,000 farmers across the state have committed suicide but the Chief Minister was busy in "politics of appeasement".

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the state, on Sunday interacted with sugarcane farmers.

"In Siddaramaiah's tenure, about 3,781 farmers across Karnataka have committed suicide but he is busy in politics of appeasement. I have not seen a government as irresponsible and insensitive as this," he later said in a tweet.

Earlier he visited the historic Gurdwara Nanak Jhira Sahib before addressing party cadres in Gulbarga and Yadgiri district.

