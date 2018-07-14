Amit Shah stresses on youth's importance for a new India

Addressing a gathering at the Karnavati University in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Shah said that India was the world's oldest and largest democracy and that the nation has had a rich past

Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the fate of a new India was dependent on youth. Addressing a gathering at the Karnavati University in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Shah said that India was the world's oldest and largest democracy and that the nation has had a rich past.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a vision for a new India, one that was free of casteism, corruption, terrorism and poverty.

"If we have to think about India of 2025, we need to think of what the youth want from their lives. We need to think about how they think and their character. We also need to study our past and analyse where we are today," Shah said.

While citing the desperate situation of the country before the 2014 elections, Shah said that India has witnessed a lot of changes under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi since then.

"There were 60 crore people without a bank account, 12 crore people without a toilet in their homes, 4 crore people who didn't have a house to live in, 19,000 villages which didn't receive electricity. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji came and with new vigour, energy, and vision, we have started addressing all of India's problems," said Shah.

