Amit Shah suffering from swine flu, admitted to AIIMS

national

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP MP Mahesh Giri and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi visited Shah at AIIMS.

BJP president Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday for swine flu treatment. "I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¨ à¤«à¥ÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ, à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤¸à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤° à¤ÂÂà¤² à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¥¤ à¤ÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤° à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ªà¤¾, à¤ÂÂà¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤® à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤­à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤° à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¥ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾à¥¤ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2019

According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues. He reached the hospital at around 9 pm on Wednesday and is admitted to the old private ward of the hospital.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, they said.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP MP Mahesh Giri and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi visited Shah at AIIMS. Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Spoke to @AmitShah ji who is undergoing treatment for Swine Flu at AIIMS and inquired about his health. I pray for his speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 16, 2019

The official handle of Congress party also wished Amit Shah.

We're sorry to hear senior BJP leaders Shri @AmitShah & Shri @arunjaitley are unwell. We wish them a speedy recovery.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates