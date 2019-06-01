Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

national

Replacing another heavyweight Rajnath Singh in the ministry, the BJP president will have to address issues like scrapping the special status of Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday took charge as Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain and other senior officials.

Replacing another heavyweight Rajnath Singh in the ministry, the BJP president will have to address issues like scrapping the special status of Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution, an issue dear to the party and the Sangh Parivar for long and a promise included in the manifesto during the recent elections. Shah's first responsibility will be to ensure that Pulwama like attacks on security forces or on civilians, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, do not take place for which he has to take steps to revitalize the security establishment.

Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge Saturday.

A home ministry official said Shah is expected to prioritise the NDA government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration.

The new home minister's immediate task would be handling the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under the President's rule, and situation which may arise after the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The BJP-led NDA has received a landslide mandate in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections with the saffron party winning 303 of the 542 seats that went to polls this time.

Shah was the key architect of the BJP's victory as the party President.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao were among the first who made courtesy calls on the home minister.

Shah brings with him a vast experience in the political arena. He was party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and helped BJP and its allies win 73 out of 80 seats.

In 2019 too, Shah managed BJP's election campaign and also rigorously campaigned at the same time, which lead the party winning 303 seats. BJP became the first party in India, since 1971, to return with full majority.

