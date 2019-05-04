Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over UPA-era defence deal

Published: May 04, 2019, 15:01 IST | PTI

The report claimed that subsidiaries associated with Rahul Gandhi's former business partner received defence contract as an offset partner of a French firm in 2011

Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over UPA-era defence deal
Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday cited a media report to attack Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over a defence deal under the UPA government in which an alleged business partner of Gandhi had got an offset contract.

According to Business Today magazine, a co-promoter of a UK-based firm in which Gandhi owned a majority stake received defence contract as an offset partner of a French company when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

"With Rahul Gandhi's Midas touch, no deal is too much! When he has a say, his business partners make hay. Doesn't matter if India suffers on the way! #StealLikeRaga," Shah tweeted, tagging the report.

The report claimed that subsidiaries associated with Rahul Gandhi's former business partner received defence contract as an offset partner of a French firm in 2011.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

amit shahrahul gandhicongressbharatiya janata party

Amit Shah targets Mamta Banerjee for no development in West Bengal

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK