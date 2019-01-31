Amit Shah: There will be a new PM everyday if Opposition alliance comes to power

national

The BJP president says the Opposition is out to bring about a change but does not have a leader

Amit Shah along with party's UP unit President Mahendra Nath Pandey and UP CM Yogi Adityanath being garlanded during the party's Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan, in Lucknow, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Lucknow/Kanpur: Mocking Opposition parties for not naming a joint prime ministerial candidate, BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday said there would be a different PM every day of the week if their 'grand alliance' comes to power. Shah met booth-level party workers in Lucknow and Kanpur, putting them into election mode in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is," Shah said, addressing a meeting in Kanpur. "If the gathbandhan (alliance) takes shape, Mayawati will be the prime minister on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, Sharad Pawar on Thursday, Deve Gowda on Friday and M K Stalin on Saturday, and Sunday will be a holiday," he told party workers. "They are out to bring change and do not have a leader," he mocked. "The BJP has four Bs – 'Badhta Bharat' and 'Banta Bharat' (an India on the move)," Shah said.

"Those who are forming an alliance have four Bs – bua (aunt), bhatija (nephew), bhai (brother) and behen (sister)," he added, accusing the Opposition parties of dynastic politics. "Their government cannot take the country ahead. We want a strong government to be formed under Modiji, while they want a majboor (helpless) government. Only Modiji can provide a mazboot (strong) government," he said. "Narendra Modi is the only one who can give a strong government. They do not want a government which is run by a leader but by a dealer," Shah said, addressing a similar meeting in Lucknow. He said the win in the Lok Sabha elections should be such that it "stops the hearbeat" of the Opposition.

Tharoor ridiculed the Kumbh: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused Congress MP Shashi Tharoor of insulting Hinduism by "ridiculing" the ongoing Kumbh with "tactical support" of Rahul Gandhi. BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani attacked the Opposition party after Tharoor tweeted a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues taking a dip at Sangam in Kumbh and apparently took a dig at them. "Ganga has to be kept clean and sins are also to be washed here. Everyone is naked in this Sangam. Hail mother Ganga," the Congress MP had tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday, drawing an angry response from Irani.

