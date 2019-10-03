Amit Shah to flag off 'Vande Bharat Express' today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from New Delhi to Katra (Jammu & Kashmir), today. Picture/ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at the New Delhi Railway Station today. The event will take place at 9 am, read a post on the official Twitter handle of Home Minister's Office.

Last month, Indian Railways Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train trials have been finished.

"It will be a gift to the pilgrims and it will begin plying from Navratras. We are trying to upgrade our busy routes. Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah will be ready by December 2021," Yadav said.

"40 Vande Bharat trains will come out by 2022. New specifications are being worked on. There would be transparency, it will be a 'Make in India' project," Yadav further said.

