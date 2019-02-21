Amit Shah to launch BJP's beneficiaries outreach campaign

national

Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Rajahmundry: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will on Thursday launch a nationwide campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of various central government schemes, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP has fixed a target of reaching out to 22 crore beneficiaries of various schemes initiated by central as well as BJP-led state governments, a statement by the party said.

Shah will be on a one day visit to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. He will address party workers from four Lok Sabha constituencies and travel to Karnataka later in the day to attend other political programmes, the statement added. He will also be inaugurating the party office at Rajahmundry.

In Karnataka, he will be addressing the meeting of party workers from three Lok Sabha constituencies followed by a meeting with the party's lawmakers in the evening.

