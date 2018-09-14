Amit Shah to launch Telangana poll campaign on Saturday

national

Amit Shah, who is arriving on a day-long visit to Telangana on Saturday morning, will also give directions to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state leaders about poll strategy and election manifesto

Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah will launch party's campaign for the ensuing elections to the Telangana Assembly on Saturday by addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar, said a senior party leader. Amit Shah, who is arriving on a day-long visit to Telangana on Saturday morning, will also give directions to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state leaders about poll strategy and election manifesto.

According to BJP's Telangana unit President K. Laxman, Shah will have meetings with various groups. He will also visit a temple in the old city of Hyderabad. The BJP chief will review the party's preparations for the coming elections at a meeting with top leaders. He will issue necessary guidelines to them to gear up for the poll battle.

Shah will later proceed to Mahabubnagar to address the public meeting to formally kick off the party's election campaign. Laxman said Shah will visit Telangana again after 10 days to address a public meeting in Karimnagar. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on September 6 dissolved the state Assembly to pave way for early elections.

The BJP had five members in the dissolved 119-member Assembly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever