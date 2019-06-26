Amit Shah to visit Kashmir today to review situation of State

national

The home minister will also take a meeting of the Unified Command to review steps taken for a peaceful and terror-free Amarnath Yatra

Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah will discuss the consolidation of recent military and non-military gains on Wednesday on his trip to Kashmir. He may also ask governor Satyapal Malk about the developments which led him to the conclusion that leaders of the separatist Hurriyat Conference were ready for a meaningful dialogue with the Centre.

Home secretary Rajiv Gauba and Amit Shah will fly to Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon and return on Thursday.

Home Minister Amit Shah to leave for Srinagar, J&K later today. He will review overall security situation in the state & also discuss security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra, in particular. He will also meet Governor Satya Pal Malik. He will return to Delhi tomorrow. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZDBGv8ErAn — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

A senior government official told Hindustan Times that the home minister will review the situation in the state and the progress of other development projects undertaken by the Centre.

The official also added that Shah is unlikely to take up the contentious issue of abrogating Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution which accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir in his first visit to Kashmir as a home minister.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies