Amit Shah: Triple talaq bill a revolutionary step

The Supreme Court had outlawed instant triple talaq in August and asked the government to frame a law within six months

BJP president Amit Shah today termed the bill that criminalises instant triple talaq and makes it punishable by up to three years imprisonment for the husband as a "revolutionary step" by the Narendra Modi government. The Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by voice vote after rejecting a string of amendments moved by opposition members yesterday.

Amit Shah

"Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a revolutionary step. In the history of Parliament, December 28 will be etched as a golden day. The government as per the Supreme Court verdict, came up with an anti-triple talaq bill, and got it passed. This is a strong step in ending the atrocities unleashed on Muslim women in the name of triple talaq," Shah said.

The Supreme Court had outlawed instant triple talaq in August and asked the government to frame a law within six months. Accusing the previous state governments of ignoring developmental works, Shah said, "Now the Yogi (Adityanath) government is working with full readiness with the Centre for uplift of the poor and farmers. In a recent programme held in Noida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has adopted Uttar Pradesh. This shows his love for UP and intention to develop the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are making UP an ideal state." The BJP chief was here along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to lay the foundation of a hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "The electoral success of the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh has increased the party's saakh (reputation) in the world, and we are moving towards development." He added that for development of Firozabad -- known for its glass bangles -- the UP government would soon implement its 'one district, one product' policy.

