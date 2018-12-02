Amit Shah: TRS, Congress busy in minority appeasement

national

Referring to Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's statement that whoever became Chief Minister of Telangana or undivided Andhra Pradesh had to bow before his party, he said the parties who fall at the feet of the 'party of ra

Amit Shah

Accusing both the TRS and Congress of indulging in minority appeasement, BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said that parties falling at the feet of MIM can't develop Telangana.

Referring to Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's statement that whoever became Chief Minister of Telangana or undivided Andhra Pradesh had to bow before his party, he said the parties who fall at the feet of the 'party of razakars' can't do any good to Telangana.

Addressing an election rally here, he reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not allow the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to provide 12 per cent reservations to Muslims as there was no provision for religion-based quota in the Constitution.

He alleged that the Congress was promising reservation for minorities in government contracts. "Rahul Gandhi says if Congress comes to power, it will build a separate hospital for minorities. What is the crime of the poor who are not from minorities?" asked Shah.

"What about temples?" he asked, referring to the Congress' promise to provide free electricity to mosques and churches.

"They are promising jobs to Urdu-knowing teachers. What will happen to Telugu-knowing teachers? They want to provide Rs 20 lakh for minority students going abroad for higher education but what about poor students from backward classes?"

The BJP President said this election was a triangular fight.

"On one side you have KCR who is keeping Telangana at the feet of MIM, on the other side you have Rahul Gandhi's Congress who sends Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pakistan to embrace their Army chief. The third is the BJP which is a team of patriots led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He said KCR imposed election expenditure of hundreds of crores by going for early polls instead of scheduled elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha in May next year. He said the TRS chief was scared of Modi's popularity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates