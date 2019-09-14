Amit Shah: Use Hindi to realise dreams of Bapu, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' and asked citizens to increase the use of the language in their everyday works to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world. Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language," Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Today, on the occasion of Hindi Day, I appeal to all the citizens of the country that we should increase the use of our mother tongue and also use the Hindi language as one language to realise the dreams of Bapu and iron man Sardar Patel. Happy Hindi Day," he said. Bharatiya Janata Party Working President J.P. Nadda also greeted the nation on the occasion of Hindi day and said: "Hindi is the most spoken and understood language across India, which unites all of us in the thread of unity and is also our identity in the world. Wish you all a very Happy Hindi Day. Let us all increase the use of Hindi in our daily lives and inspire others as well."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to Twitter on the occasion and said: "Hope and desire is Hindi. Hindi is the language that brings everyone together. Wishing all the writers, poets and journalists engaged in the service of Hindi literature, a very Happy Hindi Day..."

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14, marking the significance of the day when the country's Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of India. Hindi, is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country.

