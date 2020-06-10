Amit Shah: West Bengal only state where political violence prevails

Amit Shah gets his hands sanitised as he arrives for the WB Jan Samvad virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that West Bengal is the only state where political violence prevails despite democracy consolidating in the entire country.

Addressing a virtual West Bengal Jan Samvad rally, he said that Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated despite democracy strengthening its roots in the country.

Shah reiterated how BJP lost 100 of its workers due to political violence in WB. He also paid tribute to the victims of political violence in the state along with that who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan. "My condolences to the families of those workers of BJP, who sacrificed their lives for realising the dream of 'Sonar Bangla'. I also pay tribute to those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in cyclone Amphan," he said.

The senior BJP leader said that while democracy is flourishing in the entire country, Bengal remains an exception due to ongoing political violence. West Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta had recently alleged that TMC leaders vandalised his car and heckled him. Shah praised the Modi government for abrogating Article 370 and article 35A as Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life to see Kashmir as an integral part of India.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever