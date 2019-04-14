Amit Shah: When polls come, Mayawati remembers BR Ambedkar

national

Attacking the BSP chief, Amit Shah said that Mayawati recalls Ambedkar only when the elections come

Amit Shah

Lashing out at BSP supremo Mayawati, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the former has always used iconic Dalit leader BR Ambedkar's name for political gains.

Attacking the BSP chief, Shah said that Mayawati recalls Ambedkar only when the elections come, but when she comes to power, she forgets him (Ambedkar) completely and builds her own statues.

"When it is time for elections, behenji (Mayawati) remembers Ambedkar ji but when she comes to power, she forgets Ambedkar ji and builds her own statues,'' Shah said while addressing an election rally in UP.

