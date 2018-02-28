Amit Shah's comments on Mhadei not reasonable: Goa Minister

Taking on BJP President Amit Shah for making what he called unreasonable promises to poll-bound Karnataka over Mhadei river water dispute, Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palienkar on Tuesday said such comments should be avoided



Taking on BJP President Amit Shah for making what he called unreasonable promises to poll-bound Karnataka over Mhadei river water dispute, Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palienkar on Tuesday said such comments should be avoided. "Amit Shah and others like him will speak in their respective states. There are elections there (Karnataka) -- that is why they are saying such things. This could be a political statement by him. In reality, the verdict of the river water disputes tribunal is due. Until the decision comes, making such statements is not reasonable. Therefore, I am requesting everyone that such statements should not be made before the tribunal decision," Palienkar told reporters here.

Shah, told the media in Kalburgi on Monday in presence of senior Karnataka BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa, that if voted to power in the southern state, the party will resolve the water dispute issue, claiming a "right attitude" was required to address it. "I assure the state's people that if the BJP is voted to power, it will solve the Mhadei water issue," Shah was quoted as saying.

Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra are involved in a dispute over the controversial Kalsa-Bhandura dam project across the Mhadei, through which Karnataka aims to divert water from the Mhadei basin to nearby basin on the Malaprabha river. Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi river, is considered a lifeline in northern parts of the coastal state. It originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra.

