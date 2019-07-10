Amit Thackeray, MNS comes to discuss Central Railway punctuality an hour late

national

MNS got Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray to question officials on various issues plaguing Central Railway

MNS leader Raj Thackerayâ€™s son Amit (extreme left) leaving CSMT after meeting divisional manager, Central railway, Dr R Badri Narayan, at the Central Railway headquarters on Tuesday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

After arriving an hour late for a meeting scheduled to discuss railway punctuality, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena delegation, led by Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, went on to display zero understanding of the way the railways functioned. The poorly-informed delegation kept asking for deadlines for such things as delays, punctuality, and safety. When the officials tried to reason with them, explaining the progress on the stranded Diva-Thane project and other measures to increase carrying capacity of the network, the delegation leaders, in typical MNS style, tried to bully them by asking for a time frame to bring the system back on track.

The delegation, mainly comprising local Dombivli leaders, with MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande got their leader’s son Amit to question the general manager on failing punctuality and increasing complaints of commuters from far-flung suburbs.

The delegation was also unaware that with no general manager on the Central Railway, the delegation had, in fact, met the divisional manager and his team. They kept saying through the day and later in their notes and comments that they had met the general manager.

While several members of the delegation aired grievances with local problems and solutions of Thane, Dombivli, and issues of women’s safety, railway officials duly noted them down. "It is high time services on CR improved. Signal failure, water-logging, and daily disruption are leading to problems for the common man who reaches his office late. The delegation has come to question the railways about it," Amit Thackeray said.

