Amit Trivedi finds creative satisfaction as a musical reality show judge

Amit Trivedi is a judge on the musical reality show The Remix



Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi is content that the first musical reality show that he's judging matches his sensibilities. "I am proud of the kind of music that's produced on The Remix. I believe in experimentation and that's what happens on the show. From trap mixed with bhangra, to future bass mixed with East Asian sounds - the competition features fusions of multiple genres," says Trivedi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates