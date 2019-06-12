Amit Trivedi finds DJ Zenith's Junglee song as the 'coolest pop track'

music

Zenith recently produced a song called Junglee with Charan on vocals. The music video created quite a buzz in the industry and even caught the attention of renowned Bollywood music producer; Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi and DJ Zenith.

Harshit Agarwal, more commonly known as DJ Zenith, is the talk of the music industry. Hailing from Jaipur, he started his music journey in 2014, since then he has become one of the most prominent artists in the country as well as globally. He has worked with artists like Alan Walker, Tiesto, One Republic, David Guetta and so one.

Zenith recently produced a song called Junglee with Charan on vocals, the duo were winners of the Bacardi House Party Sessions for whom this Anthem was created. They were mentored by the legendary Bollywood singer Benny Dayal. The music video created quite a buzz in the industry and even caught the attention of renowned Bollywood music producer; Amit Trivedi who congratulated the duo for such an amazing song.

Junglee explores the dynamics between a madaari (master) and his monkey, the music video has a twist wherein the roles are reversed between the madaari and the monkey, which leads to a change in the perspective. The master and the monkey become overnight sensations after listening to the song. The unconventional storytelling and music vibe is something that makes this video a must-watch.

Take a look at the song here:

2018 was a milestone for Zenith as he started blending independent Hindi music with his own beats. His song "Kho gaye" was a nationwide success and was trending on all social media platforms. When asked what drives him to create music, Zenith said, "I was always an avid listener of different kinds of music since I was a kid and I’ve grown organically into it."

In the coming months, Zenith will be releasing a number of songs. Some of them will be independent releases, while others like Junglee will be in collaboration with brands. 2019 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for this young artist as he sets out as a songwriter on multiple upcoming projects.

