Amit Trivedi: Live shows are always a gamble

Set to headline day 2 of the Bollywood Music Project, Amit Trivedi on what goes behind curating his playlist

Amit Trivedi

Days after news of him headlining day 2 of the upcoming Hungama Bollywood Music Project hit headlines, Amit Trivedi tells mid-day that he always keeps the audience's taste in mind when curating any playlist.

"I'd say, about 85 per cent of the songs are always appreciated, because we give utmost importance to audience's tastes. We incorporate whatever they have appreciated; the songs that have been popular. Then, there are a few numbers that I wish to present, even if they never became popular," Trivedi tells mid-day, adding that a live gig gives him the opportunity to present his celebrated numbers in a fresh way.

"Usually, we make the track more lively and energetic [than it is in a film] by changing the arrangements. We make it more suited to the [ambience] of a live act. It also gives audiences a chance to experience the song in a different way. In a live gig, we also get the chance to showcase the talent of the band."

Yet, he says, it's not always easy to judge the kind of reception the team will receive. "We curate our set depending on where we're playing. But it's always a gamble. You never know what may or may not work." The event will take place at Jio Gardens on October 20 and 21.

