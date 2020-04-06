Amit Trivedi: Nothing regular about folk music

Unhindered celebration of Amit Trivedi's work, right from the assuming Emotional attyachar (Dev D), to the delightfully rustic Daryaa (Manmarziyaan), could well be seen as music aficionados' snub to seekers of perfection in the art. And as though his repertoire isn't testimony enough, the composer has repeatedly reiterated his bias for "voices that come from the heartland" of India. But when the varied cinematic content coming out of Bollywood also couldn't find place for the bucolic tunes being churned out of Trivedi's city studio, he knew it was time to let them out for his fans anyway. "Not all expressions get an outlet [in Bollywood]. A song like Moti veranaa would never find place there. I'd have to keep waiting for the chance [to present it], if a demand for such a song comes at all," says Trivedi of his five-day old peppy garba track, complete with dancers matching step for step, released on his week-old music label, AT Azaad.

In our second interaction with Trivedi, we learn that the seemingly reticent musician is rendered a ball of mush when discussing how folk fusion defines his music sensibilities. "It is my favourite genre," he says passionately, adding, "Folk is raw and earthy, and there is nothing regular about it. [Rustic] voices resonate with me, and I love working with [such singers] and creating something new. But, I create music and do not take any [existing folk song]. For instance, people thought that [my song] Chaudhary was an [old] folk number, but it was actually created by me," says Trivedi, adding that even as he explores and represents the different subsets of folk music from across India, he will continue to present authentic material via his label.

The first of five songs that comprise his label's debut album, Songs of Faith, Moti veranaa was created by his mother in 1987. "The remaining songs will be released frequently; one in every 20 days. We have yet to shoot one song, and should we be able to do so, considering the ongoing situation, we will release the album in June. [AT Azaad] will include songs that I have worked on as long as 23 years ago, and those that I have created during my time as a Bollywood composer. These amazing tracks had been sitting in my hard disc for years, and hence, I decided to give them out," says Trivedi, adding that he will, in due course of time, promote promising artistes on his label as well.

Meanwhile, work on his film commitments is halted. Having access to his studio may not necessarily be a boon since he isn't among those who finds solace in the silence afforded to musicians owing to this involuntary confinement. "Some films are in pre-production. Others are on the verge of being completed. No one knows what's happening. I'm bored."

