Amitabh Bachchan 76th birthday: Fans gather outside his house to pour wishes

On Amitabh Bachchan's 76th birthday, his fans waited outside his bungalow, Pratiksha, to wish him

Amitabh Bachchan greeting his fans outside his residence. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Every year, a herd of fans gather outside megastar Amitabh Bachchan's house, Pratiksha, to pour in their wishes, and be a part of his birthday. This year was no different, it had members of Amitabh Bachchan's fan club, Amitabh Bachchan Extended Family (ABEF), celebrating his 76th birthday in a special way by putting up special posters on the street corners. The posters had pictures of Bachchan's iconic characters from his hit films.

The enthusiastic fans also sang a birthday song for Big B, which was followed by a slew of movie songs such as 'Yamma Yamma' from his 1980 film 'Shaan' and 'Jumma Chumma De De' from his 1991 film 'Hum'.

Despite causing a traffic nightmare, Pinakin Gohil, a member of ABEF, even shook a leg to the title track of Bachchan's 1978 movie 'Don'. Gohil also turned eyeballs by dressing up as Khudabaksh, Bachchan's character from the upcoming multi-starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Speaking to ANI he said," I did this as the movie (Thugs of Hindostan) is about to hit theatres. We wish him a happy birthday. Our ABEF team and many others have joined in this endeavour".

A pencil sketch artist, Barkha, who came to Mumbai all the way from Haryana's Gurgaon to be a part of the celebrations, made a portrait of the star and his wife Jaya Bachchan. "I came here to handover this sketch to him (Amitabh Bachchan)," she said.

The team also initiated an organ donation drive on this occasion.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI