Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans on Baisakhi

Bollywood celebrities wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of the harvest festival, Baisakhi, and Vishu,



Amitabh Bachchan

It's an auspicious day today, as Sikhs celebrate the harvest festival, Baisakhi, where they welcome new beginnings. It's also the Malayalam New Year, Visu, and everyone is celebrating the day in their own traditional way. Bollywood celebrities, too, took to their social media accounts to wish their fans and followers.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and many others posted a wish.

The megsastar extended his wishes to Malayalam and Tamil New Year, too. He wrote, "Happy Baisakhi to all .. and Happy Tamil New Year .. prosperity love peace and togetherness .. !! (sic)."

T 2773 - Happy Baisakhi to all .. and Happy Tamil New Year .. prosperity love peace and togetherness .. !! pic.twitter.com/FfilBj1SbF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2018

Akshay Kumar, who is essaying the character of a Sikh soldier in the film, Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, also wished his fans ‘Happy Baisakhi'. "Tuhanu saareyaan nu Baisakhi di sohni saver mubarak hove!! Hasde vasde raho!!," wrote the actor, who is seen in an orange turban with a thick moustache and a long beard.

Tuhanu saareyaan nu Baisakhi di sohni saver mubarak hove!! Hasde vasde raho!! pic.twitter.com/y12XjvN247 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 14, 2018

Anil Kapoor wrote, "May Wahe Guru fulfill all your wishes and bring you lots of success and happiness !! Happy Baisakhi!! (sic)."

May Wahe Guru fulfill all your wishes and bring you lots of success and happiness !! Happy Baisakhi!! pic.twitter.com/qcmtuRco0k — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 14, 2018

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu wrote a message in Punjabi on her Twitter account.

The vibrant harvest festival of Baisakhi is celebrated every year on April 14 as per Nanakshahi calendar. The day also marks the foundation day of Khalsa Pant by Guru Gobind Singh ji at Anandpur Sahib in 1699.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Photo With These Children On Kesari's Set Will Melt Your Hearts

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates