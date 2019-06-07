Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo gets a release date

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's first-ever collaboration, titled, Gulabo Sitabo will release in April 24, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar

Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's first-ever collaboration for a film, titled, Gulabo Sitabo gets a release date. The makers of the film, Rising Sun Films' took to their Twitter handle to announce the film's release date. This is what the tweet read: "Ab #GulaboSitabo ki jodi aarahi hai 24th April, 2020 ko. @SrBachchan @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar @writeonj @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar [sic]"

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film was initially supposed to hit the theatres in November 2019. The movie, which is shot against the backdrop of Lucknow, is termed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on Vicky Donor, Piku and his last directorial venture October.

This is Khurrana's second collaboration with Sircar after the 2012 hit Vicky Donor, which was the actor's debut in Bollywood. Shoojit Sircar has previously directed Bachchan in Piku. Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana to come together for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates