Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller to go on floors on May 10

This will be the first time that Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will be coming together for an intriguing mystery thriller produced by Anand Pandit and helmed by Rumi Jaffrey

Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and producer Anand Pandit

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's untitled film goes on floors on May 10 in Mumbai. This will be the first time that the actors will be coming together for an intriguing mystery thriller produced by Anand Pandit and helmed by Rumi Jaffrey.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Bazaar and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.

Confirming the same, producer Anand Pandit said, "We are extremely excited to commence the shoot of the film from 10th May. Looking forward to seeing Mr Bachchan and Emraan onscreen for the first time. Given the subject of the film, I do believe we have a winner in our hands." The film releases on February 21, 2020.

Writer-director Rumi Jaffrey adds on returning to direction with such a fascinating storyline and casting coup of getting Mr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi together, "A film is a collaborative effort and when you have one of the best actors in front of the camera and a veteran producer behind the lens supporting you and leading all creative efforts, then making the film is a fantastic experience!"

While the other details around the film are heavily under wraps, initial reports have suggested it to be a thrilling entertainer, keeping audiences by the edge of their seats to watch Mr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi facing off against each other in pivotal roles along with veteran actor Annu Kapoor.

