Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif as father and daughter? Now this seems exciting!

Call it fate or just bad luck that Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif have starred in three films together and we hardly got to see them in the same frame. Boom, Sarkar, and Thugs Of Hindostan, none of these titles gave us the experience of watching the two together in the same scene or interacting with their respective characters. It could finally happen, Mumbai Mirror reports.

It states that Vikas Bahl, of Queen and Super 30 fame will be helming their comedy. A source says the film is tentatively titled Deadly, and that actually describes the casting combination. It added, "The story is centred around a funeral and Katrina loved the basic premise that essentially traces the protagonist's journey of self-discovery with humorous undertones, and gave an instant go-ahead to Vikas."

The film was supposed to go on floors in May but has been pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Coming to Bachchan, Bahl has narrated the story to him and he has even shown interest. However, he has not yet signed on the dotted lines. Kaif will have to go through a lot of readings to get into the character before the camera begins to roll. She also has Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot coming up.

And as far as Bachchan is concerned, he has Chehre, Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo, and Brahmastra coming up.

