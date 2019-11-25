Amitabh Bachchan and Samir Kochhar to pay tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs

It has been 11 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still flicker alive. Actor Samir Kochhar on Tuesday pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

According to sources "Samir Kochhar will attend the event along with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to pay homage to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks, in Mumbai.

"It's an honour to be hosting the 26/11 memorial at the gateway of India. A day that shocked India and the world. Mumbai has been my karam bhoomi and has given me all that I have.. The show pays tribute to all those whose lives we lost, stories of strength and courage and the coming together of the city of Mumbai when we were struck by terror," says Samir Kochhar

