Amitabh Bachchan attends Navratri puja hosted by Kalyanaraman family

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan attended the Navratri puja festivities hosted by Kalyanaraman family at their residence here in Thrissur. The evening was not only attended by friends and family, but also the bigwigs of the movie fraternity in South India. The Navratri Pooja festivities witnessed invitees coming from all parts of India to offer their prayers before the Bommai Kolu.

During Navratri, Kalyanaraman family practices the tradition, keeping of 'Bommai kolu'. As part of this tradition, the idols of the Gods and Goddesses from the Hindu mythology are kept on odd numbered steps.

The order in which the Bommai or the dolls are kept also has its own significance. It is symbolic of the growth of human life from a materialistic level to the elevated spiritual. At the very bottom of the steps the ordinary scenes of village life, temples, towns and it elevates to the most powerful forms of Gods towards the higher steps.

The private evening included celebrities like Vijay Sethupathy, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav, Regina Cassandra, Samyukta Menon, Antony Perumbavoor and Vijay Babu. To add to this, Kalyan Jewellers' regional brand ambassadors Prabhu Ganesan (Tamil Nadu), Shivraj Kumar (Karnataka), Kinjal Rajpriya (Gujarat), Pooja Sawant (Maharashtra) and Ritabhari Chakraborty (West Bengal) graced the evening with their presence.

The attendees also included several political leaders and Ministers from State and Central governments.

