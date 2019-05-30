Amitabh Bachchan captures 3 family generations in one frame, see photo

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's latest photo, which has three generations of the Bachchan family in one frame is going viral

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image on his Twitter account

Amitabh Bachchan is extremely active on social media. Be it jokes, quirky posts or anything related to his health/work, the megastar keeps his fans and followers updated on social media. On Wednesday night, the megastar shared a photograph of three generations of the Bachchan family in one frame.

The picture had a collage of the three generations -- his father, late celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan holding the cine icon in his arms. The second image in the collage was that of Amitabh Bachchan carrying his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan in his arms. The third photo had Abhishek holding his daughter Aaradhya. The caption on the image read: "Three generations in one frame, Bachchan." While the tweet read: "Peeri dar peeri... Jeevani ki peeri."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is slated to shoot for Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film in Mumbai this month. The two have teamed up for several Bollywood films but are best remembered for their 1990 outing Agneepath. Bachchan speaking Marathi in his deep baritone - we are waiting to hear it.

The megastar, who will be seen playing himself in AB Aani CD, kicked off the film's shoot at a suburban studio with co-star Vikram Gokhale. While the day plan included filming a simple sequence with Big B, producer Akshay Bardapurkar says it was fascinating to see how the legend elevated it with his improvisation.

"The scene required Bachchan sir to walk into the auditorium and wave out to the crowd. But he spontaneously added a few lines in Marathi, and the effect was surreal. While we thought that he would pack up in three to four hours, he gave adequate time to each scene and was on the set for almost seven hours. The Milind lele- directed comedy revolves around Gokhale's character Chandrakant Deshpande as he plans a birthday bash for his longtime friend and superstar Bachchan. Glad to have roped in two powerhouse performers," said the producer.

The 76-year-old actor will also be seen with actor Emraan Hashmi in a psychological thriller, which will be directed by Rumi Jafry. "From tomorrow the one with Rumi Jafry -- a commitment made years and years ago. A gesture to give credence to a word given and made and as soon as that ends in July."

His next project is a fantasy adventure with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

