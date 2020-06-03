Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 47 years of togetherness with Jaya Bachchan by sharing a lovely throwback photo

Amitabh Bachchan is known for speaking his mind out. The actor is often seen sharing sweet memories of his lives with his fans and letting his heart out for his social media followers. Now, once again, the actor has shared a lovely memory from his life with his legion of fans online. Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot 47 years ago, on June 3, 1973. Sharing this sweet memory, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture from the wedding day. Take a look!

The seasoned actor also shared four photos made in one collage, that saw the Bollywood's lovely couple sitting in the mandap and performing the marriage rituals. Jaya was dolled up in the red bridal lehenga, while Bachchan was seen wearing an off-white sherwani.

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have been a part of the Hindi Cinema for over five decades and given some massive blockbusters and classic films. We would also like to wish them very happy anniversary!

Speaking about Amitabh and Jaya, the duo has given major couple goals for more than four decades to many. They share two talented children - Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan, and they are often seen sharing throwback pictures on social media.

In of the throwback pictures, Amitabh shared a tidbit from his film Sholay, which also had Jaya Bachchan playing a pivotal role. The actor wrote, "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning [sic]"

Amitabh Bachchan recollects a lot of memories and fascinates his followers with some great pictures. The actor's blog is also as popular as Amitabh Bachchan himself, where he is seen writing a piece of his mind, every time, and shares it with the world.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for four films - Brahmastra, Jhund, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo. Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. It's a superhero trilogy that's directed by Ayan Mukerji. Jhund, directed by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur.

Chehre is a mystery-thriller directed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit, and speaking of Gulabo Sitabo, which is a quirky family comedy written by Juhi Chaturvedi, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is all set to release on the digital platform.

