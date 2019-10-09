Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

Rishten mein toh hum tumhare baap hote hain…Naam hai Shahenshah, be it anywhere in the world, whenever anybody comes across this dialogue, the only name that comes on one's mind is Amitabh Bachchan. In 1969, Bollywood got its Superstar that proudly made a name for him and has been the Shahenshah ever since then. With 77 years now and over 300 blockbuster movies under his belt, he is continuing to rock with his evergreen charm. He is a true inspiration for people across all age groups.

This year, Bollywood's angry young man is going to turn 77 with his 11th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television. The start of the weekend will be a full-on entertainment retreat for the viewers as AB's birthday special will be celebrated with a surprise from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. Accompanying him will be his sons Amaan Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Khan. Surprises will unfold as eminent sarod player Amjad Ali Khan Sahab will introduce and dedicate a new raag named Harivansh Kalayan to Amitabh Bachchan.

The celebration will go a notch higher as KBC will host its Karamveer special episode. Gracing the sets will be Paralympic champions Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi. Deepa Malik is an Indian athlete who is the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games and won a Gold medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the shot put. Manasi Joshi is a para-Badminton athlete who is currently World No. 2 in SL3 Singles.

It will be a fun-filled episode where Amitabh Bachchan will be seen stoking to have so many surprises that will truly make him speechless. The episode will inspire millions of people throughout the world where Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi unveil their struggle and how they overcame their obstacles which truly defines the campaign #adeyraho.

