Amitabh Bachchan celebrates the festival week with his family at his residence

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan hosted a grand and glittery affair to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali that was attended by some of the biggest names of the Hindi film industry. However, that didn't stop the Bachchans to take out time to celebrate the festival with a Puja at their residence only among themselves. Check out the actor's tweet:

T 3532 - On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all ..

It has been a week of reunions and ravishing celebrations where all the Bollywood celebrities brought in the festivities together. And when it comes to grand celebrations, there are not many people that can rival the Bachchans. Big B, in fact, has been celebrating the festival with his industry peers and colleagues ever since he became an actor.

The legend completed five glorious decades in Hindi Cinema this year and also had a big success in the form of Badla. Age, as we have stated before, is just a number for the star. He's all set to give his fans as many as four films next year. His first release in 2020 would be a thriller titled Chehre, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda, slated for a February 21 release. Next in line is Jhund, directed by Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule.

This will be followed by Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, a quirky comedy that also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. It's slated to release on April 24. One of his most ambitious films will be Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, a three-part Superhero drama that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. This will be out by Summer 2020.

