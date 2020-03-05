Amitabh Bachchan comes up with a cool abbreviation for Gulabo Sitabo

Ever since Shoojit Sircar announced that Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be collaborating for his upcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo, the audiences have been eager to watch both the actors together on-screen. Not only has the storyline of the movie left fans intrigued but their recently released looks from the film have also created quite a buzz.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter talking about how today's generation is used to using short forms and claiming that he came up with Kabhie Kushi Kabhie Gham's abbreviation K3G, which is still stuck with the audience. He went on to add that he also has an abbreviation for his next film Gulabo Sitabo, which is GiBoSiBo.

Check out his tweet here:

His co-star Ayushmann Khurrana couldn't agree more with the legend and replied to his tweet saying, "SIANACAYBGSSDC (Sir, I am not as creative as you but GiBoSiBo sounds damn cool!)"

T 3459 - NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev., converse .. LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc.,

I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and it stuck ..

Next in line .. 'Gulabo Sitabo'

SO ..

GiBoSiBo

Cool Na ..?

CAC !

ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2020

Watching their playful banter on social media, we can surely say that it will be a treat to watch the two in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film, which is set to release on April 17, 2020.

SIANACAYBGSSDC ðÂ¤Â

(Sir, I am not as creative as you but GiBoSiBo sounds damn cool!) — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 4, 2020

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, is a Rising Sun Films Production.

