Amitabh Bachchan discharged from Nanavati Hospital

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday night after being admitted for some routine check-up, hospital sources said. Bachchan had gone for a routine check-up at the hospital on Tuesday and remained there for the next two days. At around 10 pm, Bachchan left the hospital with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek, the sources said.

Reports of Bachchan, who turned 77 on October 11, suffering a liver problem were doing the rounds but sources claimed there was no truth to it. "He came to the hospital for a routine check-up. He is doing fine. He is hale and hearty," sources had said earlier.

On Thursday, Bachchan had posted a picture with wife Jaya, wishing her on Karwa Chauth. On the work front, the actor is currently hosting "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and has already shot a few episodes in advance. He has four films in his kitty - Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever