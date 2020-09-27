Amitabh Bachchan expresses his sadness over SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

Remembering SP Balasubrahmanyam, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Calling the late singer a modest man despite towering achievements, Big B's blog dedicated to SP Balasubrahmanyam is worth the read.

Balasubrahmanyam, 74, died on September 25, 2020, after an over two-month-long battle with coronavirus.

Writing on his blog on Saturday, Bachchan said SPB, as he was fondly called, had a "God gifted voice". "In the middle of the work schedule, the mind works at a tangent that brings emotion for the departed - SP Balasubrahmanyam the God gifted voice gone silent. And day on day the very special have left us for the heavens and as they would often say 'to a better place.' The pandemic claims yet another gem, the voice of great divinity and soul," Bachchan wrote.

Bachchan also posted a photo of the duo from an old event and said he was fortunate to meet the singer. "Long years ago at a function, I had had the honour of meeting him. A simple, modest human, despite the immense celebrity he was bestowed with."

"But the work continues .. life needs the momentum to keep moving ..and so we do," the actor concluded, sharing pictures of himself from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati - Season 12.

Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest at his farmhouse on Saturday with a 24-gun salute by the Tamil Nadu Police. A six-time National Award winner, Balasubrahmanyam, who had sung over 40,000 songs, was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Bachchan joined the rest of the Indian film and music industry members, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, and Anil Kapoor in paying rich tributes to Balasubrahmanyam.

